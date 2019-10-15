Home States Karnataka

Karnataka rains: Three siblings buried alive after house collapses in Koppal 

The village and surroundings were receiving heavy rainfall for the last few days and it may led to house collapse.

Published: 15th October 2019 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Maternal Death; Hospital death

For representational purpose (Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Three siblings were buried alive in their sleep after a portion of house came crashing on them in a Koppal village. The incident was reported in Yelamgeri village in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased Sujata, 22, Amaresh, 18 and Gavisiddappa, 15, were sleeping in the same room where the roof of the house came crashing on them. Another member of the family, father of deceased trio Somanna Kudarimoti had a lucky escape.

The incident has been reported under the Koppal Rural Police station. A team of police personnel visited the village and shifted the bodies to the government hospital. The village and surroundings were receiving heavy rainfall for the last few days and it may led to house collapse.

"The house in which the Kudarimoti family was staying was a mud house and was built several years ago. This year many such mud houses have been collapsed in different parts of the region due to heavy rainfall," said a local from Yelamgeri village.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koppal Karnataka rains
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp