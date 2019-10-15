Karnataka rains: Three siblings buried alive after house collapses in Koppal 

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Three siblings were buried alive in their sleep after a portion of house came crashing on them in a Koppal village. The incident was reported in Yelamgeri village in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased Sujata, 22, Amaresh, 18 and Gavisiddappa, 15, were sleeping in the same room where the roof of the house came crashing on them. Another member of the family, father of deceased trio Somanna Kudarimoti had a lucky escape.

The incident has been reported under the Koppal Rural Police station. A team of police personnel visited the village and shifted the bodies to the government hospital. The village and surroundings were receiving heavy rainfall for the last few days and it may led to house collapse.

"The house in which the Kudarimoti family was staying was a mud house and was built several years ago. This year many such mud houses have been collapsed in different parts of the region due to heavy rainfall," said a local from Yelamgeri village.