Muzarai dept will use temple revenue to hold mass marriages

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting with Maagha maasa (which falls in February), an auspicious month for Hindu marriages, the Karnataka government will conduct mass marriages for Hindu couples for free, at temples coming under the muzarai department.

Karnataka has over 34,000 muzarai temples, of which 175 temples are Class A (annual revenue above Rs 25 lakh), 158 are Class B (annual income Rs 5 lakh-Rs 25 lakh) and remaining are Class C (annual income less than Rs 5 lakh).

Muzarai Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary told The New Indian Express that they had chosen 100 Class A temples with a revenue of Rs 60 lakh to Rs 100 lakh per annum. “This is not a one-time wedding, mass marriages for 25 to 100 couples will be conducted throughout the year from February. These temples generate good revenue and we want to utilise it for society and a noble cause,’’ he said.

The state government is also planning to give gold for a mangalsutra, clothes for the bride and groom, and other expenses which might come to Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 per couple. A sum of Rs 17 lakh to Rs 20 lakh will be utilised for this purpose from the temple’s revenue.

“We will invite an officer from the sub-registrar’s office to register the wedding on the spot,’’ Poojary said, and also that the age of the bride and groom would be verified before registration. This apart, they also plan to tie up with the women and child welfare department, which gives a bond of Rs 10,000 to newly-wed couples from economically poor families.

The minister said they are also planning to involve corporate companies to give ‘’gifts’’ to the couples under Corporate Social Responsibility. “We will also involve religious mutt heads like Pejawara Swami, Suttur Swami, Balagangadharnatha swami and Veerendra Heggade of Dharmasthala.”

Poojary is expected to conduct a meeting with the respective DCs, MLAs and MPs. “This scheme is for poor families, but those who wish to have a simple wedding can also register,” he added.