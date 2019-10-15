Home States Karnataka

Will restore mantapas by this financial year-end: ASI

Published: 15th October 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

HAMPI: The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has promised to complete restoration of mantaps along Virupaksha Bazaar by this financial year-end. The work has been pending for the last nine years.

The ASI on Monday started draining of water accumulated in mantapas at Virpaksha Bazaar due to heavy rains using both labourers and  machines. “We inspected the place, where there is a lot of vegetation grown underneath. Water was stagnant there and also on the top of mantap stones, which added to mantapass’ weight, leading to the collapse,” P Kalimuthu, superintending archeologist, Hampi Mini Circle, told TNIE.
He said the phase-wise release of funds for works has delayed the restoration of the mantapass. But, the work taken up now will be completed by March 2020. “I will try my best to complete the restoration of north side of Virupaksha Bazaar and take up the restoration of remaining mantapass,” he said.

Kalimuthu, who visited the mantapas which caved in, said the place is not part of the tourist site, but it will be part of the next phase of restoration. The incessant rain in Hospet and surrounding areas for the last two weeks has caused damages to the mantapas with 16 pillars.

TAGS
Archeological Survey of India Virupaksha Bazaar
