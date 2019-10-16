5 from Challakere killed in Andhra road accident 

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/CHALLAKERE: Five pilgrims from Karnataka and two more from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, were killed after a mini-bus fell into a ditch and overturned at Vali Sugreeva ghat road in East Godavari district on Tuesday. Maredimilli police said 26 people, all relatives and most of whom were from Challakere in Chitrudurga district, were going to Annavaram temple in Chinturu from Bhadrachalam, in two vehicles.

The accident took place after the driver of the mini-bus lost control while attempting to give way to another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, in the ghat road filled with twists and turns. The accident took place in a remote location, between 10 am and 11 am, but was reported more than an hour later owing to no phone connectivity. The driver fled the spot.

The victims are Meda Srinivasulu (60) and his wife Madhu (56) from Anantapur, and Meda Gayatramma (52), Swetha (25), Ramalaxmi (45), Kunchem Ramesh (56) and Amruthavani (53) from Karnataka.