BJP draws flak for focusing on Maharashtra polls instead of flood work    

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The ruling BJP government seems to have diverted its focus from rehabilitating the lakhs of people affected by the recent floods in the state, to the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. At a time when the state is going through a crisis, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Ministers Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi are busy campaigning.

A popular leader from the flood-hit Athani, Belgavi, former MLA Mohan Shah, also a relative of BJP National President Amit Shah, said the CM and his team must focus on flood relief work. “It’s unfortunate that the CM and DyCMs have left the people in a miserable state, and are headed to Maharashtra for campaigning,’’ he said.

Former Athani MLA Shahjahan Dongargaon also criticised Yediyurappa for neglecting the flood crisis in the state, saying it was unfair of him and Savadi to involve themselves in the elections at this time. “Savadi has been given the DyCM’s post only to woo voters in border districts of Maharashtra,” he alleged.

Athani constituency, from where Savadi hails, suffered the worst fate in the floods. Thousands of people are still struggling without shelter and food in the area. The BJP is now drawing flak for keeping Savadi away from Athani in its time of need.

Savadi left for campaigning in neighbouring districts of Maharashtra, where he was made in-charge of eight districts, today, and is expected to focus only on elections. According to sources, Savadi was given the DyCM’s post for the key role he played in the last Maharashtra elections. In fact, according to sources, the BJP wants Savadi to divert his focus on by-elections in Athani constituency soon after the Maharashtra elections. The party is keen on fielding Savadi himself from Athani, but is still undecided. He is also said to have strong links with leaders and various organisations in many of the border districts, which will help in the upcoming by-polls.

Sources said that DyCM Ashwath Narayan is also involved in election work, and is expected to campaign in various places for the next two days. Yediyurappa has also decided to involve himself completely in Maharashtra polls for two whole days — October 16 and 17. He will arrive in Belagavi on October 16, and will leave for a campaign at Jatt town in the neighbouring Sangli district at 9 am. Several top Maharashtra leaders will join him to campaign for BJP candidate from Jatt, Vilasrao Jagrap.

The CM will then set out on a whirlwind campaign and attend four other rallies on the same day in Solapur, Akkalkot, Chakur and Lathur. He is then expected to head to Pune for public meetings.When TNIE tried to contact state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel regarding why the party heads are busy campaigning in Maharashtra rather than addressing flood issues, he did not respond.