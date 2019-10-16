Home States Karnataka

Congress, BJP spar over extent of flood damage

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader R V Deshpande hit back at the BJP and said that the report was prepared after visiting flood-hit regions and talking to people.

Published: 16th October 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as the state government is going ahead with the flood relief works, the ruling BJP and opposition Congress leaders are engaged in a slugfest over their estimation of the extent of damage caused by floods.

BJP General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar has termed the Congress report on flood damage as exaggerated and not factual, and the Congress hit back by stating that it was prepared after gathering information from people hit by the floods.

“Congress leaders claimed that 35,000km of road was damaged, but only 5,000 km road is actually damaged. They said crop in 30 lakh acres was damaged in North Karnataka alone, but the fact is crop in 24 lakh acres is damaged across the state. According to them, 3 lakh houses were damaged, 3,000 villages were partially submerged and 1,000 villages have to be rebuilt. The report is full of factual inaccuracies and is baseless,” the BJP leader said.

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader RV Deshpande hit back at the BJP and said that the report was prepared after visiting flood-hit regions and talking to people.

“We condemn the BJP leader’s statements that the Congress report is not factual. It was prepared after visiting flood-hit areas and gathering information from people,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress BJP flood relief Karnataka floods
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp