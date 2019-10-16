Home States Karnataka

Former VC of Alliance University hacked to death in Bengaluru

Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who visited the spot, said that special teams were formed to nab the killers an investigation has been initiated.

Published: 16th October 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Ayyappa Dore.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The former vice-chancellor of Alliance University, Ayyappa Dore (53), was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in RT Nagar police station limits on Tuesday night.

Police said that the incident took place around 11 pm, when he had gone out for a walk after dinner. As he did not return for a long time, his family members went in search of him and found his body at HMT Ground, which is within 100 meters from his residence.

Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who visited the spot, said that special teams were formed to nab the killers an investigation has been initiated.

Sources said the Alliance University, which is located in Anekal on the outskirts of the city, had several disputes and this has emerged as the important angle of the probe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alliance University Ayyappa Dore
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp