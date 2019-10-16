Home States Karnataka

Satish sure that miffed BJP leaders will switch sides

 According to sources, four-time BJP MLA from Kagwad Raju Kage, has already said that he will contest the elections whether or not the BJP gives him a ticket.

Published: 16th October 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Satish Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  In the wake of rumours doing the rounds that several disgruntled BJP leaders are turning into rebels after being ignored by the party ahead of bypolls, senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi said that BJP leaders who are being denied party tickets are keen to defect to the Congress. He added that there are many ‘sulking’ BJP leaders who are already holding talks with the Congress high command. 

 According to sources, four-time BJP MLA from Kagwad Raju Kage, has already said that he will contest the elections whether or not the BJP gives him a ticket. Kage had also refused the post of chairman of Command Area Development Authority (CADA), which was allotted to him a few days back.

However, the BJP has made up its mind to field either disqualified MLA Shrimant Patil or his son from Kagwad. In Gokak too, BJP leader Ashok Pujari denied the post of chairman of Border Area Development Authority, while making it clear to the party that he was keen to contest rather than take over the post.

    So far, no disgruntled leader has announced their decision to quit the party, but Jarkiholi is confident it will happen. Responding to a question on whether the Jarkiholi brothers are united ahead of the elections, he said that the by-polls in Gokak were being held to show the people that they are divided. “We (Satish and Lakhan) are involved in so many campaigns just to defeat Ramesh Jarkiholi,’’ said Satish.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satish Jarkiholi
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp