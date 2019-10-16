Home States Karnataka

Vishwanath stumps his rivals by playing new district card

With by-election fever catching on in the state, Opposition parties Congress and JDS are keen to wrest the Hunsur Assembly constituency seat.

Published: 16th October 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Former JDS Kanataka president AH Vishwanath

Former JDS Kanataka president AH Vishwanath (Photo | EPS)

By  K Shiva kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With by-election fever catching on in the state, Opposition parties Congress and JDS are keen to wrest the Hunsur Assembly constituency seat. Former JDS state president and disqualified leader AH Vishwanath has brought up carving of Hunsur district from Mysuru, in a bid to win over the public. The beleaguered leader seems to have out-smarted his rivals by bringing up this issue, as it will improve his image, which he had dented by leading rebels in bringing down the coalition in a Vokkaliga-dominated region. 

The veteran leader has also put his rivals in a difficult spot, as they fear that opposing carving of a separate Husnur district may make them face the wrath of the people. Vishwanath, who knows it will be tough taking on another Ahinda leader Siddaramaiah as well as former CM H D Kumaraswamy for the seat, has ensured he is in the limelight. However, he maintained that making Hunsur a separate district has been his ‘dream’, for administrative purposes.

Narayana, a resident of Hunsur, said that Vishwanath’s statement has turned into a ‘heated issue’, as many feel that making the Assembly segment into a district would benefit them. “I don’t think this move would translate into votes, as all three parties will still fight the polls by playing caste cards,” said Narayana. 

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah is strongly against Vishwanath’s demand, calling the move a ‘politically-motivated one.’  Vishwanath questioned Siddaramaiah for not raising his voice against the creation of smaller districts such as Udupi and Yadgir while he was the DyCM. “Siddaramaiah should read Vasudeva Rao and Hundekal report on the pros of bifurcation of districts — smaller districts is better for administration and development purposes,” he said. 

Former Minister Sa Ra Mahesh has also come down heavily on Vishwanath for his statement, saying that Vishwanath dreams of becoming Hunusr district minister, and that they would oppose this.Vishwanath said he had raised a proposal regarding this with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who suggested he take it up with the people first. When asked why he did not pursue the separate district plan when he was at the helm earlier, Vishwanath chose not to comment. 

I-T, ED raids are personal, not political, says Vishwanath
Mysuru: AH Vishwanath said it is not right to politicise the raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) officials on Congress politicians in the state. He said that even BJP leaders have been investigated in the past, and that he stands with former DyCM Parameshwara in claiming the raids are personal and not political. He also said that it is unfortunate to see Congress and JD(S) crying political vendetta over the issue even after Parameshwara himself commented otherwise and added instead of speaking against the implementation of the law, they should speak about development works.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AH Vishwanath JDS
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp