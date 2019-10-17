Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru is node for protecting assets in south Indian peninsula

The satellite can also be used by the Indian Army’s aviation corps for the helicopter and unmanned aerial vehicles’ operations.  

Published: 17th October 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru will play a crucial role in a satellite-enabled integrated air defence system to protect the entire South Indian peninsula. Similar to Israel’s Iron Dome protection cover from enemy missile or aircraft attacks, the Bengaluru node of the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) was declared functional at a ceremony on Wednesday. 

The IACCS is an automated air-defence command-and-control centre which will control and monitor Indian Air Force (IAF) operations throughout the country in an integrated manner in the event of an attack by an enemy power.

In July 2018, the Centre had approved funding of Rs 800 crore for bringing together IAF, Army and Navy resources in an integrated mode to facilitate a nationwide safety cover in the event of hostilities. The concept of IACCS aims at facilitating a centralised command and control system by automated integration of all air defence resources, a Defence release said. 

As a part of that, the Bengaluru node will exercise air defence control over the whole south Indian peninsula, and is the only such node in this region, that too equipped with the latest batch of equipment from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). 

The system is facilitated by the GSAT-7A communication satellite which the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched on December 19, 2018 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on board Geostationary Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)-F11. 

The sophisticated communication satellite is meant for exclusive use of the IAF -- like GSAT-7 is meant for the Indian Navy -- and interlinks different ground radar stations, ground airbases and airborne early warning and control aircraft in the event of an attack, enhancing the IAF’s network-centric warfare capabilities. The satellite can also be used by the Indian Army’s aviation corps for the helicopter and unmanned aerial vehicles’ operations.  

“This landmark technology enables system-assisted faster decision-making while operating in an integrated environment both during peace and hostilities,” the release said.

The GSAT-7A communication satellite is integrated with the IACCS through Air Force Network (AFNet) communications backbone, a secure internet protocol (IP)-based communications system which connects more than hundred locations across India. The event at Bengaluru was presided over by Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, in the presence of Group Captain Anuj Pathak, Station Commander Air Force Station Chimney Hills, and senior officials from IAF and BEL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South India Bengaluru IACCS
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp