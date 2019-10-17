Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar bail case: HC blasts ED on law officer's absence, says agency can't play hide and seek

The Delhi High Court reserved its order on Shivakumar's plea seeking bail and asked the ED's counsel to file their written submissions by noon of October 19.

Published: 17th October 2019 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday castigated the ED for non-availability of its law officer who was to argue on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, and said that the agency cannot play "hide and seek" with the court.

Justice Suresh Kait blasted one of the ED's lawyers who appeared in the matter and sought accommodation for 30 minutes on the ground that the law officer who would argue the case was busy in Rouse Avenue district court.

ALSO READ | DK Shivakumar bail case: HC commences hearing after law officer apologises for absence

"You cannot play hide and seek with the court," Justice Kait said, adding, "This is not acceptable. Court is not supposed to wait."

The high court reserved its order on Shivakumar's plea seeking bail and asked the ED's counsel to file their written submissions by noon of October 19.

Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 for the alleged offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).He is presently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.

He has approached the high court challenging a trial court's order denying him bail in the case.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah -- an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

ALSO READ | Congress leader DK Shivakumar's wife, mother need not appear as of now: ED tells HC

The case was based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma of indulging in transactions involving huge amounts of unaccounted money on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Karnataka High Court
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp