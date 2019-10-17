Home States Karnataka

Don't take Prabhakar Kore seriously, says Deputy CM Govind Karjol

He said Prabhakar might have given that statement to the media based on some questions.

Published: 17th October 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 12:04 PM

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Nobody should take the statements made by MP Prabhakar Kore that senior BJP MLA Umesh Katti would become chief minister in near future seriously , said Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol here on Thursday.

Karjol, who was speaking with press person during his maiden visit to Kalaburagi after assuming becoming the district in-charge minister, said that Prabhakar Kore might have given that statement to the media based on some questions. The party high command would decide on giving responsibility, not the individuals, he said.

Regarding ire of farmers of North Karnataka over the Mahadayee water issue, Karjol said that chief minister BS Yediyurappa and himself have met Central Ministers including Prime Minister recently and have requested to solve the water disputes including Mahadayee and Krishna. Karjol added that he was hopeful of getting a solution to river water disputes from central government, river water tribunals and courts at the earliest.

Responding to the allegations of neglect by the government towards the flood victims, he said an amount of Rs. 1200 crores were released by the union government as interim relief. "We were confident that the central government would release sufficient amount in the coming days. The State government has to bear a burden of Rs. 3800 crores for the flood relief works as the standing crops in 719000 acres were damaged in flood in North Karnataka. 2.3 lakh houses were damaged and 21000 Kms length road has been damaged in the flood. State government has given relief of Rs. 2900 crores so far," he said.

Regarding the decision of ban on the entry of cameramen and photographers inside the assembly during sessions, Govind Karjol said the matter would be discussed with the Speaker.

