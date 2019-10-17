Home States Karnataka

Former V-C of Alliance varsity hacked to death 

Ayyappa, a resident of RT Nagar, was found in a pool of blood at HMT Ground, within 100 metres from his residence, around 5.45 am.on Wednesday.

Published: 17th October 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Vice-Chancellor of Alliance University, Dr Ayyappa Dore (54), was hacked to death in RT Nagar police station limits on Tuesday night. Special teams have been formed by the police, who are investigating the case in multiple angles. No arrests have been made.

Ayyappa, a resident of RT Nagar, was found in a pool of blood at HMT Ground, within 100 metres from his residence, around 5.45 am.on Wednesday. The murder came to light when morning walkers alerted the police. When the patrolling police informed Ayyappa’s wife, she rushed to the spot and identified the body.

“Going by the way the murder is committed, there is a high possibility that supari (contract)killers were involved in the case. We are investigating several angles including real estate, finance, political and personal rivalry, besides the internal fights in the university where he worked as Vice-Chancellor,” an investigating officer said. 

On Tuesday night, Ayyappa had dinner and had left home for a walk around 10.30 pm. Police said that going for a walk for about 30 minutes was his routine. 

“His wife Pavana and family members therefore did not worry about him. They had no idea that he had not returned as they were fast asleep and Ayyappa carried the key of the main door as usual.  His wife, who did not find him when she woke up around 5.30 am, came out in search of him. At the same time, the patrolling police had rushed to HMT Ground following information about a murder. Pavana, who came to the spot, identified the deceased as her husband,”  the police said.

Ayyappa is survived by his wife, who had also served as the Vice-Chancellor of the same university, and his three children.

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who visited the spot, said special teams were formed to nab the killers. The police are gathering the footage recorded by several CCTV cameras in the locality and also analysing the outgoing and incoming calls of Ayyapps’s mobile phone.

“After retiring as Vice-Chancellor of the private university, Ayyappa was into many things including politics. He was doing real estate and finance business, too. In 2018, he had established Jana Samanyara Party and had contested from Muddebihal Assembly constituency but had lost. He had actively taken part in several movements including Mahadayi and separate religion status for Lingayats. As an RTI activist, he had filed several complaints with the Anti-Corruption Bureau against several politicians including the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alliance University
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp