Govt to make PU exam paper leak-proof

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In preparation for the PU board exams in March 2020, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar said the department is working to ensure that no question paper leaks take place.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he said, “We have discussed with the police that we need to be aware of kingpins who are known to leak papers. For this, we will have 24/7 security at district treasury points where question papers are kept. CCTVs will also be placed. We will also ensure no mass copying takes place and the evaluation of papers is done properly,” he said.



He plans to convene a meeting with the PU director, principal secretary and former PU director in this regard. On October 30 and 31, he will visit Kalyana Karnataka region and hold a meeting with all DDPIs and BEOs to discuss ways to improve SSLC percentage.

He said he had received complaints from several educators, teachers, MLCs, Block Education Officers and DDPIs that file movement was held up. “I see people taking leave from school to come and stand in groups at the department office, to find out the progress of the files they have put up. 1,806 files have been pending for less than a year,” he said. He said that one of the reasons for the hold up was that of the 109 sanctioned posts in the department, only 75 are occupied.



When pointed out by the media that corruption had a role to play in delayed file movement, the minister said, “The department needs to bring about an automated online system for clearing files.”

Book distribution

Except for Chikkodi, books have been distributed to all other flood-affected districts of Karnataka. Chikkodi’s children will get new textbooks on the day school reopens post-Dasara holidays. The second set of uniforms for government school children are in the process of being stitched.