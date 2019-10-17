Home States Karnataka

Gowda throws an ‘if’ over bypolls, JDS to wait for SC decision

“If elections are held, then one should not presume that JDS will concentrate only on Old Mysuru region."

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda on Wednesday raised eyebrows when he wondered aloud if bypolls to 15 Assembly constituencies would be held in the first place. While Congress and BJP are discussing strategies, Gowda hasn’t even drawn up a campaign schedule.

He said he would rather wait for the Supreme Court’s order on the petition by disqualified Congress and JDS MLAs, lest all preparations turn futile. There is also the possibility that the apex court may overturn former Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s decision, disqualifying the MLAs.

“The SC will hear the disqualified MLAs’ petition on October 22. Let us see what the verdict is. Bypolls will be necessary if the court upholds the former Speaker’s decision, but there will be no elections if the court decides otherwise,” Gowda pointed out. Gowda asserted that his party will not join hands with the Congress. While the two parties parting ways appears imminent, given the war of words that Siddaramaiah, HDK and Gowda himself have indulged in, his assertion comes with a decision to try his party’s luck in every avenue. “If elections are held, then one should not presume that JDS will concentrate only on Old Mysuru region.

