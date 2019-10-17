Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to follow Gujarat investment model

Karnataka government is keen on following the Gujarat model, by developing special investment regions, to attract investment. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka government is keen on following the Gujarat model, by developing special investment regions, to attract investment. 

Karnataka is coming out with a new ‘Industrial Policy-2020’ and on Wednesday while discussing the draft policy, industries minister Jagadish Shettar directed the officers to study Gujarat’s Special Investment Region Act - 2009 and work on implementing similar measures in the state. In the last industrial policy, Karnataka had set a target of attracting investment of Rs 5 lakh crore and was able to get investments worth Rs 3.75 lakh crore. In the new policy, the state aims to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investment and the minister directed the officials to give more emphasis on creating jobs. The officials informed the minister that clusters on various sectors are being set up in nine districts of the state.

To attract the investors, each district is being strengthened with infrastructure. Micro, small and medium industries are given priority. 

Speaking about the Bengaluru-Mumbai Economic Corridor (BMEC), the minister asked the officials to accelerate the process and provide information on the grant to be provided by the Centre for the project. He said that officials must work towards introducing single window system under ‘Ease Of Doing Business’ for land allotment in the state as soon as possible. “Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have been successful in developing industrial townships, “Shettar said. 

