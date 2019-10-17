Home States Karnataka

Krishnaraja Sagar inflow increases after heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas of Mysuru has increased inflow into Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir. 

Published: 17th October 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

The brimming KRS Dam on Wednesday | Express

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

The region had also received copious rain the previous year, which had adversely affected lives in Kodagu and a few parts of Mysuru district. 

However, the rainfall in mid-October have taken the farming community and people living in low-lying areas by surprise. This has forced irrigation officials to discharge about 20,000 cusecs of water from KRS dam, this is likely to increase based on the inflow into the reservoir.

Most taluks in Mysuru district have recorded rainfall from 4 to 8 cm with an average rainfall of 80 mm. Periyapatna taluk has recorded 102 mm as against the lowest of 72 mm in  Mysuru. Irrigation officials expect good rain as a cyclonic circulation is forming over Lakshadweep. Kodagu district registered 42 mm rainfall in Bagamangala on Tuesday night and about 8 mm on Wednesday noon. 

With this, KRS has recorded the maximum storage of up to 124.80 ft for the past 60 days after a gap of 14 years. The reservoir has maintained maximum storage in 2006. This will also address the drinking water needs of Bengaluru, Mysuru and other towns.

Meanwhile, the inflow into the Mettur reservoir in Tamil Nadu has increased to 6,500 cusecs following rain in Hoggenakal. Sources said 15,000 cusecs has been released from the reservoir into the delta area.

