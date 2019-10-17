No probe against me, says Rajanna

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: On Wednesday, rebel Congress leader KN Rajanna appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi, and reportedly furnished documents with regard to the disbursal of the huge loan to Belagavi Rural MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s Harsha Sugar factory.

Rajanna is the chairman of the state Apex bank, and as the mother bank of the District Central Co-operative (DCC) banks, it had granted a Rs 300 crore loan to the factory. Another Rs 25 crore loan from Tumakuru DCC bank was also taken, of which Rajanna is also president.

“I had furnished certain documents with regard to the disbursal of the loan amount to as many as 28 sugar factories, and also of my personal transactions, which the ED had sought during my first visit on October 9,” he told to reporters.

“It was not a probe against me. The ED had not instructed me to appear before it again,” he clarified. He also felt that the ED should be convinced with the documents he has furnished. Interestingly, former BJP minister Sogadu Shivanna had not only accompanied him, but had also appeared alongside him while addressing the press.