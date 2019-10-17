Tough ask for Siddaramaiah: Take everyone along

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah returns from New Delhi with a rather tough task on hand: Take everyone in the party along. This was the high command’s express instruction at a time when factionalism is threatening to rive the party. His meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday revolved around probable candidates for the upcoming bypolls, and how to quell the growing disquiet among senior leaders.

Sonia is said to have told Siddaramaiah to prepare for the December 5 bypolls immediately. While sources said the name of former Bangalore Central candidate Rizwan Arshad was doing the rounds as probable candidate for Shivajinagar, other unconfirmed names were also mooted for the city constituencies of RR Nag ar, Yeshwantpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, KR Puram and Hoskote. But there were no confirmations from the party leadership on these names. Siddaramaiah is said to have carried a list of probable candidates for each one of the assembly constituencies, and the names are likely to be finalised soon. The party fears making the list public too soon, as it could lead to rebellion and defections, sources said.

This appears plausible, considering the KPCC meeting chaired by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal in Bengaluru on Tuesday had many notable absentees: senior leaders KH Muniyappa, BK Hariprasad, Ramalinga Reddy, HK Patil and others. With party heavyweights preferring to stay away, Siddaramaiah went to New Delhi in the company of relative lightweights like Byrati Suresh, Ashok Pattan and others. The high command was said to be concerned over the infighting among senior leaders, and also discussed the fallout of the raids against Congress leaders G Parameshwara, RL Jalappa and D K Shivakumar. Sources also said that the 20-minute meeting with Sonia was like a “healing balm” for Siddaramaiah, who had been slighted by the high command a few weeks ago, while fellow Congressman Parameshwara had managed to meet her.