Home States Karnataka

Yediyurappa woos Maharashtra voters with watery vows

Yediyurappa is in poll mode in Maharashtra; assures voters of solving water problems if they elect BJP candidate

Published: 17th October 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his deputy Laxman Savadi and other BJP leaders from Jatt segment, near Belagavi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his team are busy trying to woo voters across the border in Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming polls, despite receiving criticism on the home front for neglecting flood-related issues.

While making a fervent appeal to a large number of Kannadiga voters in Jatt assembly segment in Maharashtra to vote for the BJP candidate, the Karnataka CM assured them that he would provide water to 30-40 villages in the region, from the Tubchi- Bableshwar lift irrigation project in his state. Addressing a rally at Sankh village in Sangli district on Wednesday, the CM said he was aware of the water problems in the region.

“Water from the Tubchi-Bableshwar project in Vijayapura district has reached Kottalgi village of Athani taluk. If this water reaches Bora River on the border of Maharashtra, it will then help overcome water problems in the villages surrounding Jatt,’’ he said. The CM said that at least 1 lakh people in the Jatt region will benefit from this. “I will talk to officials concerned in Karnataka, and also speak to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis regarding this.

Everyone must get water, whether they are in Maharashtra or Karnataka. PM Narendra Modi’s wish is to ensure farmers get water and a suitable price for their produce. With this in mind, I will try my best,” he assured. Yediyurappa said he would be inclined to help people, provided they “elect BJP candidate Vilasrao Jagtap by a big margin of votes”. Urging people to help Fadnavis serve better as CM for the second term, Yediyurappa exuded confidence that his party would emerge triumphant by gaining 2/3rd majority in the state Assembly.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who is BJP in-charge of eight districts on the Maharashtra border, also told the people of Jatt to vote for the BJP candidate to ensure effective development of the region. Later, Yediyurappa and Savadi addressed a massive rally at Solapur. The two are set to address at least three rallies in Pune on Thursday. The BJP wants Yediyurappa to help garner a major chunk of Kannadiga votes, especially Lingayats, who occupy areas in at least eight districts of Maharashtra. Savadi was named incharge of these districts, as he had helped the party win many seats in the last Assembly elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa maharashtra elections
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp