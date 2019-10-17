Yediyurappa woos Maharashtra voters with watery vows

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his team are busy trying to woo voters across the border in Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming polls, despite receiving criticism on the home front for neglecting flood-related issues.

While making a fervent appeal to a large number of Kannadiga voters in Jatt assembly segment in Maharashtra to vote for the BJP candidate, the Karnataka CM assured them that he would provide water to 30-40 villages in the region, from the Tubchi- Bableshwar lift irrigation project in his state. Addressing a rally at Sankh village in Sangli district on Wednesday, the CM said he was aware of the water problems in the region.

“Water from the Tubchi-Bableshwar project in Vijayapura district has reached Kottalgi village of Athani taluk. If this water reaches Bora River on the border of Maharashtra, it will then help overcome water problems in the villages surrounding Jatt,’’ he said. The CM said that at least 1 lakh people in the Jatt region will benefit from this. “I will talk to officials concerned in Karnataka, and also speak to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis regarding this.

Everyone must get water, whether they are in Maharashtra or Karnataka. PM Narendra Modi’s wish is to ensure farmers get water and a suitable price for their produce. With this in mind, I will try my best,” he assured. Yediyurappa said he would be inclined to help people, provided they “elect BJP candidate Vilasrao Jagtap by a big margin of votes”. Urging people to help Fadnavis serve better as CM for the second term, Yediyurappa exuded confidence that his party would emerge triumphant by gaining 2/3rd majority in the state Assembly.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who is BJP in-charge of eight districts on the Maharashtra border, also told the people of Jatt to vote for the BJP candidate to ensure effective development of the region. Later, Yediyurappa and Savadi addressed a massive rally at Solapur. The two are set to address at least three rallies in Pune on Thursday. The BJP wants Yediyurappa to help garner a major chunk of Kannadiga votes, especially Lingayats, who occupy areas in at least eight districts of Maharashtra. Savadi was named incharge of these districts, as he had helped the party win many seats in the last Assembly elections.