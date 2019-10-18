BJP gets off the block for Hunsur, KR Pet polls 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Congress is busy preparing for a mega reception for Siddaramaiah, who was appointed Opposition leader by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the BJP has started groundwork for by-elections to Hunsur and KR Pet constituencies.

The BJP, which knows that the bypolls are crucial for the survival of the government, wants to get cracking in Old Mysuru region, the stronghold of the Congress and JDS.

While the other prominent political parties are waiting for the verdict on the disqualified MLAs, likely to be delivered on October 22, the BJP is going full steam ahead, and has started strengthening its base in these areas. The party has managed to rope in people belonging to SC/ST and OBC communities, as well as women, to form booth-level committees in both Hunsur and KR Pet.

It has also started reaching out to people to drum up public opinion in favour of revoking Article 370, induction of the Rafale fighters, and welfare programmes introduced by PM Narendra Modi. It is also highlighting the faults of the coalition government, and assuring people of better programmes and funds in the next budget.

The saffron party is also trying to win over the Kuruba community, which rallied behind Siddaramaiah in the previous elections. As part of its political strategy, disqualified MLA AH Vishwanath and his son Amith Devaratti are holding meetings with Kuruba community leaders, apart from knocking on the doors of other communities.

BJP division in-charge MV Ravishankar is keenly monitoring booth-level elections in both constituencies. In KR Pet, the party is hoping to use the fact that Yediyurappa is a native, as well as focusing on development grants released by the party.

Local BJP leader Mahesh said they are nurturing both constituencies, and claimed that the people are in favour of the Narendra Modi government, and that there is a strong BJP wave as people are fed up with the poor governance of HD Kumaraswamy and the simmering differences between the Congress and JDS over the past 14 months.