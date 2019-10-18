Home States Karnataka

Buffalo’s DNA to decide its original parent

The ownership fight between two villages of Davanagere and Shivamogga over a buffalo has taken an interesting twist. Now, a DNA test will decide the original parents of the animal.

DAVANAGERE: The ownership fight between two villages of Davanagere and Shivamogga over a buffalo has taken an interesting twist. Now, a DNA test will decide the original parents of the animal. The decision was taken by the Davanagere police to end the impasse amicably.

In the past 4-5 days, villagers of Belimalluru and Haranahalli, which are border villages of Davanagere and Shivamogga, are locking horns over the ownership of the buffalo. The buffalo was donated to Marikamba Devi temple during a fair that created a dispute between the villagers. However, both the villagers are claiming that the buffalo is from their village.

Confused over the claim of villagers, Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya told reporters on Thursday that a DNA test would be conducted to resolve the dispute peacefully. He said after discussing it with veterinary doctors and experts, DNA samples from the parent buffaloes of both the villages will be collected. A case in this regard has been registered at Honnali police station by Belimalluru villagers, alleging that villagers of Haranahalli have stolen their buffalo. 

But Haranahalli villagers said a buffalo from their area was stolen two years ago which was left for the god during the temple fair. They said it is the same buffalo and it belongs to them. Since both the villages are of 40-km distance, the situation has confused the police. 

Hanumantharaya informed that DNA samples would be collected and sent to Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology lab in Hyderabad for testing the parentage of buffalo.

