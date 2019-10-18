Farmers want notification of Mahadayi tribunal order

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day when Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah were busy campaigning for their parties in neighbouring Maharashtra, farmers from North Karnataka have arrived in Bengaluru, demanding notification of the Mahadayi tribunal order so that the state can use its share of river water.

“All political parties have failed in their responsibilities. We are here to meet the governor and seek his intervention to ensure that the Centre notifies the tribunal order so that we can use our share of the river water,” said Raita Sena state president Veeresh Sobaradmath. As they are yet to get an appointment with the governor, the farmers have launched a protest near Bengaluru City Railway station. “We will continue the protest till we get the appointment,” said Sobaradmath, who is leading the protest.

Once the tribunal order is notified, the state can go ahead with the Kalasa Banduri projects, which will help ensure water supply to many districts in the Mumbai-Karnataka region.