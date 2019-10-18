HC seeks ECI response on plea over poll code

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday sought a response from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition filed by KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, over modification of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) with regard to bypolls in 15 assembly segments in Karnataka.

Hearing the petition, Justice B Veerappa directed the ECI to specify by Friday as to whether by-election to those constituencies are stalled or not. This was after the petitioner’s counsel disputed the modification of MCC.

In his petition, Gundu Rao questioned the notification dated September 27, 2019, issued by the Commission for deferring the MCC by suspending the earlier notification dated September 21, 2019.

Dinesh Gundu Rao contended that the modification order was issued by the ECI on September 27 to defer the MCC to November 11 under the guise of holding by-elections on December 5, though it was declared already by issuing a press note dated September 21. This was only to help the ruling government in the state, he claimed.