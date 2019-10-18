On temple visit, Yediyurappa discusses water sharing with Maharashtra

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the holy shrine Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk on Thursday afternoon, and spent about half an hour at Shri Dattatreya Temple.

Yediyurappa said that he has prayed to the deity for prosperity of the state, and to give strength to flood-affected people. The CM, who arrived at the temple after doing campaign work in some constituencies in Maharashtra, said the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government has done good work in the state in the last five years, and would return to power with 2/3rd majority. However, he refused to answer questions regarding ignoring flood relief work in the state, while campaigning in Maharashtra.

Answering a question on the predictions of Opposition parties that the BJP government will collapse after by-elections, Yediyurappa said his government will complete its term.

The state will form an understanding with Maharastra, under which the latter has to provide 4 TMC water to Krishna and Bhima Rivers to solve the water crises in the summer.

On Friday, the CM will visit Yediyuru Siddalingeshwara temple in Yediyur Village, dedicated to his family deity.