Soligas who helped capture tiger want better recognition

Published: 18th October 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Soliga tribals of Chamrajanagar

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The capture of the elusive ‘killer’ tiger in Bandipur recently — which reportedly killed two people — has come as a big relief to the local population and forest officers. 

Though forest personnel, elephants, drones and camera traps helped in capturing the animal, the contributions of the Soliga tribals, who were assisting foresters in the search, cannot be forgotten. Hiding under bushes and risking their lives, members of the tribe — Halalegowda (48) and his associates Halamale Gowda, Badegowda and Shivanna Gowda of Srinivasa Colony (Jagadde Poddu), Chamarajanagar  — provided vital leads to the forest officers that led to the capture of the tiger. These tribals called the recent assignment the most challenging one in recent years.  

The Forest Department paid them an honorarium of Rs 2,500 each for this operation.  

“We were also sent to Khanapur in Belagavi and also to Ballari for similar operations. Though we were successful in all our operations, the higher-ups failed to regularise our services even after 15 years,” Halalegowda said. 

Though they work as daily-wage employees with the department, they rue that they are being paid a meagre salary of Rs 350 per day. Meanwhile, tribal forums feel that tribal youths are not happy with such low wages and are now looking at alternative options like working in farms. 

“I prevailed upon my son to work in a forest camp.  He did not agree as the department failed to regularise our jobs for the last 15 years,” said a Soliga tribe member.
Budakattu  Krishikara Sangha president Ramu said that the Forest Department, that takes help from the tribals to protect the rich flora and fauna of the region, “fails to treat them with dignity or give them a decent salary.”

Ramu said that the tribals have better knowledge of forests when compared to foresters and demanded that the government regularise the services of tribals.

