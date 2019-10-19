Home States Karnataka

66 cases against ponzi firms: Karnataka HC pulls up state for inaction

The state government on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has registered 66 cases against ponzi scheme companies in five divisions as well as in City Crime Branch limits. 

Published: 19th October 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 04:41 AM

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

However, the state government has not appointed competent authorities under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act 2004 to take steps to protect the interest of depositors as per law, despite the court’s directions.  

Considering it as complete inaction on the part of the state, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar pulled up the state, asking if the government is so helpless. The court was hearing petitions filed in relation to ponzi scam cases. 
Earlier, the government advocate submitted that the competent authorities were not appointed because there was no proper response from the Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners. 

The court directed the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department to file a detailed affidavit explaining the inaction as well as delay on the part of state in appointing competent authorities despite directions issued by it. As the chart submitted by the state government about the appointment of competent authorities is inconsistent and the properties attached lacked details, the court directed the state to submit details of properties attached in those cases and the action taken against ponzi companies.  
IMA case

The court was also unhappy with the state as it has not accorded sanction to prosecute two public servants under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, in the  IMA scam. “Why is the state delaying in taking action on the proposal seeking sanction to prosecute the accused officials which is pending even a month after the directions were issued? Perhaps this is one of the cases you have to do without the orders of the court because thousands of investors invested crores of rupees,” the court told the government advocate.  

The court’s observation came after the CBI submitted the progress of the investigation. The CBI counsel informed the court that 92,000 investors invested Rs 4,212 crore in IMA. “What is a disturbing feature in this case is that notwithstanding the directions issued on September 16, 2019, the state government has not granted sanction to prosecute the other two public servants. The state must explain the reasons for the delay as well as the breach of the court’s order in the affidavit which should be filed by a secretary-rank official,” the court said while adjourning the hearing to October 31.  

TAGS
ponzi firms Karnataka High Court
