Home States Karnataka

BJP govt will fall by February, predicts Siddaramaiah

In another attack on Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah called him the ‘unwanted child’ of PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. 

Published: 19th October 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM Siddaramaiah addresses a Cong workers conference  in Mangaluru on Friday. Congress leaders B Ramanatha Rai, MLA U T Khader were also seen | RajeshShetty Ballalbagh

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP government on Friday in Mangaluru, saying it was inevitable for the Central leadership to make B S Yediyurappa chief minister of the state.  
Addressing a party workers meet, he launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yediyurappa over their ‘failures’, saying, “Its been three months since the BJP came to power in the state, but the flood-hit people are still in distress.”

He alleged that the government has failed to solve the problems of flood-affected people, with even dilapidated bridges lying unrepaired. Stating that the present government in the state will not continue on after January or February, he said there will be elections right after that.

“People of the state are recalling ‘pro-people’ programmes introduced by my government, as they have realised that the BJP is not ‘pro-poor’.”

Throwing light on India’s fall on the Global Hunger Index to the 102nd spot from 92nd in 2015, he said the report has proved Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ slogan to be hollow. “India is ranked below Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and other countries. The country’s hunger has increased after Modi became PM. This is not sabka saath or vikas, this is sabka vinash,” he said.

In another attack on Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah called him the ‘unwanted child’ of PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah BJP Yediyurappa
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp