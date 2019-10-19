Karnataka High Court setback for Reddy in illegal mining case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Friday set aside the city special court’s orders dropping former minister G Janardhana Reddy from charges of ‘criminal breach of trust’ in three separate cases probed by the CBI in connection with illegal extraction and transportation of iron ore.

Justice BA Patil said he allowed three criminal revision petitions filed by the CBI against the dropping of charges under Section 409 of IPC (criminal breach of trust) against Reddy in three separate cases.

In three petitions, CBI has challenged the orders passed by the trial court dated September 15, 17 and 18, 2018, and all of them were allowed. The high court said the special court, without looking into the seriousness of the case, has been swayed away by the submissions made by the counsel appearing for the accused.

Then Ballari in-charge and tourism minister, Reddy had entered into criminal conspiracy with others, including forest officers in Ballari. Between 2009 and 2010, they illegally excavated iron ore from mines and forests.