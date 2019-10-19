Protesting for Mahadayi water, north Karnataka women wait 2 hours to use loo

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Friday morning, after spending a sleepless night, hundreds of women from north Karnataka had to wait for two hours in a long queue to attend nature’s call. The women have descended on the city demanding the notification of the Mahadayi tribunal order so that the state can use its share of the river water.

Numbering about 400, the women, some even carrying their babies, left their homes two days ago. They reached Bengaluru on Thursday morning.

They are in the city to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala. As they couldn’t get his appointment, they have now camped outside Krantiveera Sangolli Rayana City Railway Station.

“We have not been having a roof over our heads after the recent floods, so it was okay to sleep outside the station,” said a woman.

Rathnavva from Ron, Gadag district, said that after the downpour, their blankets and clothes got wet. “We did not have the luxury of stretching our legs and hands and sleep. We were tired from the travel. We do not how many more such nights we have to spend here .... but we need water,” she added.

On Friday morning, they had to stand in a long queue outside the only available free public toilet outside the station. “There is another public toilet where we have to pay Rs 5. We cannot afford it,” Manandamma from Gadag said. “We brought food from home, but how long will it last? We are fine without food, all we need is water,” said Sarojini.