Thousands flock to Kodagu for Theerthodbhava

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Over four thousand devotees from across the state and neighbouring states witnessed the Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery, Kodagu district, at 12.57 am on Sunday.

Chants of ‘Jaya Maatha, Cauvery Maatha’ reverberated across Talacauvery as the Cauvery river gushed out of the holy kundike on Tula Sankramana day. The auspicious gushing of the Cauvery took place at 12.57 am instead of the predicted time of 12.59 am.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Mayor Gowtham Kumar announced Rs 1 crore fund from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for the overall development of the Cauvery pilgrim centre.