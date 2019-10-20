‘Economic slowdown a macro-level phenomenon’

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has said that the recent economic slowdown in the country was a global phenomenon and that things would return to normalcy in six months.

He was addressing a gathering at an event organised by Tumkur University at Visvesvaraya Auditorium here on Saturday. “It is a global phenomenon affecting people at the macro-level. I hope that the steps taken by the Central and State Governments would help things return to normalcy in six months,” he said.

An economics graduate, he urged people to start thinking about clean environment and said things should start from one’s home. “If you are going to the market, take eco-friendly bags, glass water bottles. This will have an enormous effect. An individual-level change leads to a miraculous transformation,” he said.