I will make a mark in any field, politics too: Former top cop K Annamalai

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

Former top cop K Annamalai who had almost a decade-long career and made enough buzz in the state was recently relieved from the service. There is talk in the political circles that he will be the BJP’s face in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to Chetana Belagere of The New Sunday Express, Annamalai though refused to let his guard down, hinted at making a mark in whatever field he chose, including politics.

You were known as Singham of Karnataka, an upright officer, and you had a great future, but you chose to quit. Why?

I have the highest respect for all our Indian Civil Services, they are truly the pillar that hold our nation together. But I felt I needed a new set of challenges. I felt I can do much more by being outside. I wanted to be a bit more aggressive, open in terms of ideology and not necessarily toe the government line every time. Life is a journey of possibilities for me. Not sure what life has in store for me. But I will continue to stand up for what I feel is right and worth fighting for.

What according to you should change within the police department?

Within the constraints, the department is doing fine. It’s one of the few departments that is still reliable. We have some excellent officers. But I believe they should be freed from the political chains. In a democracy, political interface should be there, but that interface shouldn’t become interference.

Many IPS officers are quitting. What message does this give to young men/women who want to join civil forces?

I don’t see anything wrong in it. Why do you want to glorify IPS or IAS? If some are quitting, maybe it shows they are confident of what they want to do. Alternatively, people who continue to serve our nation in IPS or IAS are also confident of their ability to do good things for our country. Churning is good.

What should government do to bring in those changes?

Good politicians and well-meaning public should give the respect and the freedom every policeman deserves.

You had hinted at joining a political party soon. If yes, which party?

You will come to know when the time is right.

There is talk that you met BJP chief Amit Shah.

No comment.

Are you going to be the face of BJP in Tamil Nadu?

No comment. Would love to give my best in whatever responsibility I accept. I can’t say whether that will be a political role.

There have been police officers like BK Shivaram and Abdul Azeem who have quit the force and joined politics. However, they seem to have got lost in the sea of politics. How different will you be if you choose to enter politics?

Many see risks in it, I see possibilities. I always believed that anything you do in life without expectations and for a bigger cause, results will come. Rest is up to the Almighty.

Mountaineering and cycling are your passion. Are you pursuing them?

Off to Kanchenjunga in November for a trek. Cycling is happening despite Bengaluru traffic.

We heard you are writing a book. What is it about?

I’m in the process of writing it. It will be out in the first half of 2020. It’s called - ‘ Agents of Change- How a life in Khaki unmade me’. It will be published by Bloomsbury.