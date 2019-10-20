Into ninth year today, Namma Metro sets sights high 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Having hauled a total of 41,51,45,053 commuters ever since its inception till September this year, Namma Metro will enter its ninth year of operations on Sunday. Making its debut covering a distance of just 6.7 km between M G Road and Baiyappanahalli, it now traverses 42.3 km linking the North, South, East and West parts of the City.

Referring to the momentous occasion, BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told TNSE, “BMRCL is committed to lead the efforts for sustainable and efficient transport in Bengaluru, and is geared up to expand the network to 170 km by 2024 and further to 220 km by 2025.”

Though it has helped in easing traffic a bit, by taking nearly 9,000 vehicles off the roads as well as bringing down pollution levels in some parts of the City, Metro’s image as a world class facility has suffered a few dents this year.

The most recent incident was in the first week of October when commuters narrowly escaped after a portion of a false ceiling collapsed at the National College Metro station. Recurring leakage of rain water across stations has remained unresolved.

Also, the aim of having 5 lakh commuters on board every day, which was expected to happen after the final stretch of Phase-I was commissioned over two years, is yet to be met as the average daily ridership still stands at 4 lakh commuters. Then President Pranab Mukherjee had launched the completed Phase-I of Metro on June 17, 2017 and five lakh commuters a day was considered within its sight by many top Metro officials.

The Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli-Mysuru Road), which operates only six-coach trains, has made Metro travel more comfortable and has wowed women commuters with its ladies coach. However, only a few trains on the Green Line (Nagasandra-Yelachenahalli) have six cars. All three-car trains are set to be converted into six-car trains only in March 2020.

The six-car trains were supposed to be a big game-changer for Metro by boosting its ridership as the jampacked crowds in the smaller trains was cited as a reason by many Bengalureans to not use the Metro. But it does not appear to have been so.

The Dasara weekend this year helped it touch its highest ever ridership of 4,64,649 commuters on October 4, two previous highs being 4,53,744 commuters (August 14) and 4,52,563 riders (April 5). Asked about this, BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan, said, “We are hoping to touch the five lakh figure by this time next year.” On the actual impact the Metro has made on easing city traffic, Chavan said, “Just basing on the daily parking figures available across our Metro stations, about 7,600 two-wheelers and 1,300 cars are off the roads daily.”

On the revenue front, Chavan said that for the financial year 2018-19, BMRCL has recorded Fare Box Revenue of Rs 355.02 crore compared to Rs 281 crore in the previous year, registering a growth of 26.34%. “The improved operational performance led to reduction of cash losses and enabled BMRCL to seek lesser cash support from Government of Karnataka,” he said.