Home States Karnataka

Krishi Kendra comes up with flood-resistant paddy variety

‘Sahyadri Panchamukhi’ can withstand stagnation of water for 8-12 days.

Published: 20th October 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

The paddy displayed at ‘Krishi Mela’ in Brahmavara on Saturday | Express

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: Paddy farmers in areas prone to flooding now have something to cheer about. The Zonal Agricultural and Horticultural Research Station (ZAHRS) and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Brahmavar have launched a new flood-resistant variety of paddy — ‘Sahyadri Panchamukhi’ (IRGA).
The new variety was released at the Krishi Mela at Brahmavara on Saturday. Work on developing the flood-resistant paddy strain was taken up in Udupi last year.

The germplasm lines for the Sahyadri Panchamukhi variety were brought from the Philippines.   The variety is suitable for the topography of Udupi and the agriculture department here aims to cultivate it in 40 acres of paddy fields to start with. The paddy stalks grow to about 90 to 95 cm tall and can withstand stagnation of flood water for eight to 12 days.

Dayanand Suvarna of Manipura near Katapady told TNSE that he grew Sahyadri Panchamukhi on a trial basis on the suggestion of scientists from KVK, Brahmavara, and could get a yield of 20 quintals per acre. The earlier MO4 variety, which was introduced in 1995, would give him a yield of about 18 quintals per acre. Moreover, the specialty of the ‘Sahyadri Panchamukhi’ variety is that the crop withstood flooding in his fields for eight days. “Compared to MO4, I also got more quantity of paddy straw because the height was about 15 cm more,’’ he said.Dr Sridevi Jakkeral, rice breeder at KVK, Brahmavara, told TNSE that her team conducted extensive research on the ability of this paddy species in mitigating the effect of floods. ‘’Seeds of this variety were distributed to 20 farmers on a trial basis who cultivated it in flood-prone conditions last year. The saplings withstood flooding for eight to 12 days. There was much demand from farmers for such a breed’’, she said.

Dr S U Patil, Associate Director of Research, ZAHRS, said the ‘Sahyadri Panchamukhi’ will not replace the MO4 variety in the district, but farmers in flood-prone areas will be advised to grow the new variety.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishi Kendra
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp