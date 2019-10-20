Monuments in Hampi World Heritage Site flooded again

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Several monuments at the heritage site of Hampi along the Tungabhadra river were inundated for the fourth time this year on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall in and around Hampi and Hosapete and increasing inflow into the Tungabhadra dam owing to heavy rain in the catchment area led to the flooding of monuments, including Purandara Mantapa. According to the residents of Hampi, the water level increased all of a sudden on Saturday.

The old stone bridge ruins connecting Vittala Temple with Chandramouleshwara Temple constructed by the Vijayanagara kings also remained under water owing to the heavy rainfall and increasing water level in the river. Mallikarjun Kottur, a farmer and a native of Venkatapur near Hampi, said a large quantity of water was released from the dam. “This is the fourth time they are releasing the water from the dam within a span of two months. This has never been done in the past,” Mallikarjun Kottur, a farmer and a native of Venkatapur near Hampi, said.

Manjappa, Chief Engineer, Tungabhadra Board, said that the inflow into the TB dam was 18,000 cusecs as on Saturday. A source from the board said there was no record to show that water was released four times in a year in the past.