Sonia Gandhi likely to meet DK Shivakumar in Tihar Jail on Monday

Published: 20th October 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

D K Shivakumar. (Photo |EPS/Shriram B N)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sending out a clear message that the party is fully backing its Vokkaliga strongman from Karnataka, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is expected to meet incarcerated former minister D K Shivakumar in Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Monday. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a money-laundering case allegedly involving Shivakumar and he is currently in judicial custody.

Sonia Gandhi had earlier met Shivakumar’s brother D K Suresh, who is Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural, to inquire about the developments and had extended full support to the brothers.
Suresh and Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya have also been questioned by the ED. The agency has issued summons to the Congress leader’s mother and wife, apart from questioning other party leaders like MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar in the money-laundering case.

The Congress has termed the probe as political vendetta and the Congress interim president’s visit to the jail to meet Shivakumar is intended to send a message that the party is firmly with its leader. Sonia Gandhi had recently visited Tihar Jail to meet senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P
Chidambaram. During that visit, she was not allowed to meet Shivakumar as they had not sought permission. Sources said they now have the requisite permission to visit Shivakumar in Tihar Jail on Monday morning.

