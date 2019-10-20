Two killed in separate road accidents in Karnataka

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Two persons died in separate road accidents in Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Sunday.

In Challakere, a commuter died on the spot when the auto in which he was travelling had a head-on collision with a truck at Kasturi Thimmanahalli cross of the taluk on Pavagada road. The deceased was identified as Kumar.

Auto driver Govind, Gangamma, Prasad and others suffered severe injuries in the accident.

Challakere town police have registered the complaint and are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a Bolero jeep turned turtle near Babbur crossroad of Dhrmapura road of Hiriyur taluk on Saturday night killing one person on the spot.

The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Doddaiah, owner of a bar and a contractor. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital for further treatment.

Hiriyur rural police have visited the spot to take up the investigation.