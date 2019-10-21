Home States Karnataka

Senior Congress leader may jump ship to avoid I-T, ED

Sources also said that the first round of talks to join the saffron outfit are over, and the move could come any time soon.

Published: 21st October 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:39 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A senior Congress leader who served as minister in the previous coalition government, is actively considering joining the BJP. Party sources say the leader cannot take the pressure that central agencies are exerting on him, and is likely to buckle and quit soon. Sources also said that the first round of talks to join the saffron outfit are over, and the move could come any time soon.

The leader will be the second, after Rajya Sabha MP KC Ramamurthy, to quit the Congress. When Ramamurthy quit, Congress leader VS Ugrappa had taunted him, saying he could not take the pressure by central agencies — the Income-Tax department and Enforcement Directorate.

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi is likely to visit senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar in Tihar Jail on Monday. The Congress maintains that Shivakumar has been raided by IT and ED teams only because he sheltered Gujarat MLAs during the election of Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel.  The party has been crying foul over raids against former Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara and former Union minister R L Jalappa, and their institutions, just weeks before the bypolls.

The leader in question has informed Congress sources that he has had enough of these “challenges”. He is also pained at selective media leaks that are tarnishing his image. Sources say, “This leader has a clean and no-nonsense image, and is disturbed by some recent developments.’’ 

TAGS
Congress BJP
