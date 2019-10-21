Tentative SSLC schedule announced for March 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has come out with the tentative timetable for the 10th Board Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams. The exams will start on March 20, 2020, and conclude on April 3, 2020. Objections to these dates will be received in writing to the director of the board, from October 21, 2019, to November 11, 2019.

As per the timetable, exams for first languages Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English and Sanskrit will be held on March 20.

Elements of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, Engineering Graphics, Elements of Electrical Engineering, Elements of Computer Science and Economics, will be held on March 21. Social science exams will be conducted on March 23. Science, Political Science, Carnatic music and Hindustani music on March 26. Mathematics on March 30, second languages English and Kannada on April 1, third languages Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani and Tulu on April 3.

The exams will be held between 9.30 am and 12.45 pm, except for music exams, which will be held between 2 pm and 5.15 pm.