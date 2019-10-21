Home States Karnataka

Why Savarkar? Give Bharat Ratna to Siddaganga seer: Siddaramaiah

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah defended his stance against the BJP’s proposal to confer Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar.

Published: 21st October 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah meets Kuruba community members in Mysuru I UDAYSHANKAR S

By Sreekantswamy B
Express News Service

MYSURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah defended his stance against the BJP’s proposal to confer Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar. He said that the Centre should instead focus on bestowing the highest civilian award on the late Siddaganga Mutt seer Dr Sri Shivakumara Swamiji.

Reacting to the tension created over his opposition to Savarkar being bestowed with the award, Siidaramaiah explained, “Since Savarkar’s name is associated with the Hindu Mahasabha, which is responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, I had opposed any attempts to consider him.”

However, he also clarified that he is not against considering Hindus for the award. “I am against those, who in the name of religion, are out to create disturbance in society. I am also a Hindu. The BJP is against me for speaking the truth.”
Taking a dig at the state government delaying relief work in flood-affected regions, Siddaramaiah said,

“The survivors are still yearning for the relief amount. The amount sanctioned by the Centre to the state to take up flood relief works is too meagre.”

When asked if he still has aspirations of becoming chief minister once again, Siddaramaiah said that if the people want this and the opportunity comes his way, he will become chief minister. “I am happy to sit at home, as nobody can predict the outcome in politics.”

TAGS
Siddaramaiah Bharat Ratna Savarkar Siddaganga Mutt
Comments





