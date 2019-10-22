Battle for Kuruba votes heats up in Hunsur

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: While bypoll fever is yet to catch on in the state, Kuruba leaders are definitely feeling the heat. These polls will be a crucial battle for Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, disqualified MLA AH Vishwanath and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa - all three being prominent leaders from the community. This tension is evident in Hunsur, KR Pet and other constituencies, as both the Congress and BJP have begun groundwork, and have held meetings with members of the community.

Knowing that the Congress high command has great expectations from Siddaramaiah, and the former CM also eying a comeback, he is aiming at wining a good number of seats in the 15 constituencies going to polls. The Opposition leader also want to send a strong message to his rivals by ensuring the Congress puts up an impressive in South and North Karnataka.

Knowing that Vishwanath and Eshwarappa may grab Kuruba votes in a few constituencies, Siddaramaiah held meeting with community heads in Hunsur assembly constituency. He also directed the community leaders to work for Congress candidates, as this would strengthen his chances of returning as a frontrunner for the CM’s post.

Meanwhile, former JDS President A H Vishwanath a series of meetings with community leaders, appealing to them to support him in the last election will fight from Hunsur. Vishwanath is playing up the caste card to win over the community. He and his family have knocked on the doors of the community members’ homes in Hunsur, appealing for their support, as the Vokkaliga’s have already showed their loyalty to H D Kumaraswamy and the JDS.

“The Kuruba’s are mature, and will not be swayed by any one leader or party, as claimed by the Congress. They know they need to act according to what is good for the taluk,” said Vishwanath. The BJP wants Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa to check Siddaramaiah’s hold over the Kuruba community. It has also reached out to the community, claiming that the BJP’s victory would help strengthen the region.