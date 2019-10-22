Home States Karnataka

Before BRTS, all was well for these Dharwad residents

Everything was well for these residents of Dharwad before the implementation of the BRTS Project.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Everything was well for these residents of Dharwad before the implementation of the BRTS Project. Once the BRTS corridor was completed, the life of residents here becomes extremely difficult during rain. As the area is receiving heavy rainfall this year, the project has become a threat to their life as they do not know when rainwater will enter their houses.

Residents of Shivanand Nagar, Chappa-rbund, Colony Ram Nagar and Jannat Nagar are badly affected due to the rain and  flooding. Because of flaws in the design of the BRTS corridor, people living here suffer a lot. Whenever it starts raining, the residents have no choice but to pray to God to save them. 

