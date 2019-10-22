Home States Karnataka

Eight-year-old girl's letter to Karnataka Deputy CM Govind Karjol on rain woes makes a splash

Annapoorna Matad, a resident of Belagali village of Mudhol taluk, wrote a letter to Deputy CM Govind Karjol, who represents the Mudhol constituency, and district officials.

Published: 22nd October 2019 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

A 8-year-old girl Annapoorna Matad said the road connecting two villages had been flooded for three days but the authorities had not bothered to repair it.

A 8-year-old girl Annapoorna Matad said the road connecting two villages had been flooded for three days but the authorities had not bothered to repair it. (Photo | TNIE Karnataka)

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: An 8-year-old girl reading a letter detailing the difficulties she had to face in a flood-hit village in Bagalkot is making waves.

Annapoorna Matad, a resident of Belagali village of Mudhol taluk, wrote a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who represents the Mudhol constituency, and officials of the district administration. In her letter, she detailed the difficulties faced by the villagers due to heavy rain in the last couple of days. She said the road connecting two villages had been flooded for three days but the authorities had not bothered to repair it.

The video of her reading the letter went viral on social media. In the 43-second video, she also urged the authorities concerned to repair the roads at the earliest in order to avoid such problems in the future. “If you are not bound to do your duty and address the peoples’ problems, then why should you be the peoples’ representative,” questioned Annapoorna.

Like Belagali in Mudhol, many other villages on the banks of the Ghataprabha and Malaprabha rivers are flooded due to incessant rain over the past couple of days. Heavy rain in the catchment areas of the Malaprabha River basin has resulted in the river overflowing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floods Bagalkot Govind Karjol Karnataka rains
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp