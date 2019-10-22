Home States Karnataka

Fierce foe to dear friend: Kumaraswamy meets DK Shivakumar in Tihar

At a time when Cong seems to be keeping its distance from Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy met him at Tihar Jail

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not a single Congressman from the Karnataka state leadership has visited party colleague DK Shivakumar, who is lodged in Tihar jail, but foe-turned-friend HD Kumaraswamy reached New Delhi on Monday to meet the Vokkaliga leader. AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi, who was to meet him on Monday, did not do so. 

Kumaraswamy told The New Indian Express that it could be deemed a “courtesy visit”, but the growing camaraderie between the JDS first family and Shivakumar is getting hard to miss. Soon after Shivakumar’s arrest, Kumaraswamy had met his mother, consoled her and attacked the BJP. While he stayed away from the massive protest organised by the Congress to condemn Shivakumar’s arrest, Kumaraswamy seems to be making up for it with his visit to Shivakumar.

“He was a minister in my cabinet and it is my responsibility to meet him. I am confident that he will step out of jail soon. That the BJP is using central agencies to harass opposition leaders is evident,” Kumaraswamy said.The former chief minister said that he had waited for ten days to get permission to visit Shivakumar, who was arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, by the Enforcement Directorate. At a time when his own party colleagues, except for Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma, didn’t attempt to meet Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy seized the opportunity to score brownie points not just with Shivakumar and his followers, but the dominant Vokkaliga community as well. 

The last time Shivakumar was produced at the Special Court at New Delhi, a host of Congress MLAs from Karnataka had lined up, but not a single prominent leader was present or visited him in prison. The Congress’ decision to maintain a distance from Shivakumar, for the time being, has not gone down well with the senior leader’s family and supporters. 

As if to fill up that vacuum, the JDS and its leadership have been trying hard to woo Shivakumar. “He is a loyal Congressman. I don’t see a need for him to jump parties. If that were the case, he could have joined the BJP,” Kumaraswamy pointed out. 

But political circles are abuzz with murmurs that the BJP’s door for Shivakumar is now closed. If the Congress continues to snub the power-brother duo of Shivakumar and MP DK Suresh, JDS wants to present itself as their “go-to option”. “We indeed started as political rivals, but Shivakumar is a friend now, and it is my responsibility to assure him that this is my fight too. The BJP has been targeting the opposition as well as journalists, and Shivakumar should not lose heart,” Kumaraswamy told The New Indian Express.

