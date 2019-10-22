Home States Karnataka

Flood victims have to sign affidavits for compensation

The government will pay Rs 5 lakh for houses that were 25 to 75 per cent damaged and Rs 50,000 for minor repair works.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To prevent misuse of government lands, the state government is planning to get attestation from beneficiaries seeking compensation for houses “illegally” constructed on government land that were destroyed in floods. In August this year, the state received 224 mm of rain, mainly in North Karnataka, which is 279 per cent more than the normal. Along with this, water released from Maharashtra, resulted in heavy food which affected 2,798 villages in 22 districts. A large number of properties were damaged, including 2.47 lakh houses.  

The government will pay Rs 5 lakh for houses that were 25 to 75 per cent damaged and Rs 50,000 for minor repair works. While many houses were constructed on fields and villages, some were even constructed illegally on government land. In the recent assembly session, Revenue Minister R Ashok had promised compensation for even those who constructed houses on government land. “At this juncture, we are not distinguishing between victims,’’ he had said.

But after this, officials from the housing department were sceptical about people misusing the compensation. “Compensation will be given to all irrespective of whether they were constructed legally and illegally. Money will be paid on the basis of the survey number. There are chances of people misusing it, showing the same document and claiming that this piece of land belongs to them. They can even go to court,’’ official said.

The official said therefore, they came up with the idea of asking beneficiaries to sign affidavit that the land does not belong to them, but that they are only claiming compensation. This will be signed by the respective Deputy Commissioners.

