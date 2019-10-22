Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC stays HAL employees strike

Contending that it is suffering an average loss of Rs. 17 crore every day due to strike by employees, the management of HAL has moved the court questioning the legality of the strike by its employees.

HAL strike

HAL employees during their strike to demand an increase in their wages. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday passed an interim order staying the ongoing strike by the HAL employees in the city.

Hearing the petition filed by the management of HAL questioning the strike, Justice P S Dinesh Kumar passed an interim order restraining the employees from continuing strike.

However, the court directed the Conciliation Officer to continue the process and also the management of HAL to cooperate with the same for settlement of the dispute.

Terming the strike illegal, the management has contended that the employees could not resort to strike when the conciliation process was underway.

Issuing a statement to media on the interim order of the court, the HAL has stated that it is now obligatory for the Hindustan Aeronautics Employees Association (HAEA) to immediately call-off the strike and
resume the work, failing which it would amount to contempt of the court.

Comments

