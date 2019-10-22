Home States Karnataka

Karnataka tops study in Varsity-Industry Linkages

Karnataka topped the University-Industry Linkages (UILs) by scoring 7.8 on a scale of ten in a study conducted by the PhD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka topped the University-Industry Linkages (UILs) by scoring 7.8 on a scale of ten in a study conducted by the PhD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI). Karnataka was followed by Kerala and Gujarat. A PHDCCI release stated that the analysis conducted on the basis of 10 parameters shows that University-Industry Linkages are moderate in India with an overall score of 4.7 points out of 10. However, surprisingly, a lot of disparities are observed among the states.

The study was conducted by PHDCCI with the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. The study found that some states are good in UILs while others are moderate or weak in this.

The top 10 parameters for assessment were: Availability of universities for industry; industry interaction with universities; continuity in industry-university interactions; frequency of university-industry interactions; university support in providing quality solutions to industry; MoUs /collaborations /agreements between university and industry; patents gained in the past five years through university-industry collaboration; industry interaction with university students for research and frequency of industry interactions with students for research.

While releasing the study, Dr Shekhar C Mande, secretary, DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, said the government has come up with various schemes to attract the private sector for corporate social responsibility contribution to boost R&D activities in the country. He urged industries to adopt new technologies to increase the capability of technology absorption in industries.

D K Aggarwal, president, PHDCCI, said states have to go a long way to achieve higher level of UILs in research. The lagging states must also adopt the best practices undertaken by the top states such as Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat.

