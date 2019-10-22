Man from Hubballi questioned in connection with Kamlesh Tiwari murder

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The gruesome murder of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh has found a Hubballi connection.

Mohammed Jafar Sadik, a local leader from Old Hubballi area, has been picked up by cops for questioning in connection with the murder.

"We are inquiring Sadik in connection with the UP murder and so far there is no arrest. A section of media has reported that he had connections with banned SIMI organisation which is not true. He is a local leader in Hubballi attached to a youth organisation," informed a police official.