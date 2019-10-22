No one dares to question BJP govt's lapses: HDK

By Express News Service

HASSAN (KARNATAKA): India is facing an emergency-like situation and none of the top leaders in any of the political parties is courageous enough to call out the alleged lapses of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, alleged former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday.

Addressing the media before visiting Goddess Hasanamba Temple here, HDK said that in fear of autonomous bodies such as CBI and I-T, political leaders like us have failed to question the alleged irregularities and lapses of the BJP government.

"I was never afraid of any raids and wanted the I-T officials to investigate my residence where I kept papers and documents of scams as alleged by chief minister BS Yediyurappa," HDK said.

"There is no question of getting afraid of any autonomous institutions as I have not misused the official machinery for any purpose. The autonomous bodies are yet to question many BJP leaders who have disproportionate assets and are involved in a series of scandals."

HDK gave the example of Swamy Chinmayanand MP from Uttar Pradesh who is leading a posh life even after being part of a sex scandal, further blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving importance to election campaigns instead of expressing concern over flood-ravaged states.

Taking chief minister B S Yediyurappa to the task, he blamed the former for completely failing to tackle the flood situation. Confronting BSY for his statement over the state's financial condition, HDK reminded him that Karnataka stands better when compared to the rest of the country.

HDK also said that the RSS has reportedly deployed two senior IAS officers in the state to supervise the day-to-day administration. This decision might have taken to control and monitor the CM and his cabinet colleagues, he said.

HDK further said that his father and JDS supremo could have contested from home district Hassan MP constituency but instead fought from Tumakuru where he lost. Gowda could have voiced his concerns over the lapses of BJP government had he entered the Parliament, he added.

The government should take action against BJP workers who allegedly targeted the JDS workers over the withdrawal of grants sanctioned by then coalition government for Gurumitkal constituency in Yadgir district. He said that CM BSY is sanctioning crores of rupees for the constituencies of disqualified MLAs by neglecting flood relief works.

He said his party will field its own candidates for all 15 assembly constituencies in the by-elections and there is no question of an alliance.

Later he offered special pooja for Goddess Hasanamba with wife Anita, father HD Devegowda, mother Channamma and sisters.